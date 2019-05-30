A Boat Overturned in the Danube River in Budapest, Seven Koreans Have Died

Seven South Koreans have died, many are missing after an incident in the Danube River in Budapest, BNT reported.

There were 33 South Korean tourists and two crew members on board. Their boat was hit by another vessel, then overturned and sunk.

The incident has taken place near the building of the Parliament, during a torrential rain and storm, and the river has been inundated and there were very strong currents. 7 people are in hospital. Divers and rescuers are searching for survivors. The Danube movement in the area is stopped.

