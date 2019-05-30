22.6 Million Additional Transfers for Electronic Textbooks and Books

The government approved additional transfers amounting to BGN 22 643 942, distributed by municipalities, for the purchase of cognitive books, textbooks, access to electronically readable textbooks, school kits and school aids for children and students in municipal kindergartens and schools for 2019.

The Ministry of Education and Science has prepared a distribution of the necessary funds according to the defined norms and on the basis of the number of children and students from the National Electronic Information System for pre-school and school education as of February 2019.

The аdditional transfers are provided to the budgets of the municipalities from the central budget in the form of a general subsidy for the delegated by the state activities for the reduction of the budgetary relation of the central budget to the budget of the Ministry of Education and Science for 2019.