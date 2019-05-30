The Weather will be mostly Sunny, in the Afternoon Cumulonimbus Clouds will Start Develop from West
Today sunny weather will prevail. Around noon and afternoon, mainly over Western and Central Bulgaria skies will develop cumulonimbus clouds. Somewhere there will be short rainfalls with thunder and the wind will temporary get up. There are conditions for hailstorms. It will blow a mild to moderate wind from west to northwest. The maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 30°C, according to the NIMH forecast.
Atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than the average for the month - it will not change significantly.
Above the mountains before noon the clouds will be torn apart. In the afternoon, skies will develop cumulonimbus clouds, and in many places there will be short-light rains and thunderstorms. The wind will be moderate from southwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters is around 19°C, at 2000 meters - about 11°C.
Above the Black Sea coast the weather will be sunny and warm . In the afternoon, cloudy and cloudy clouds will develop in places with bringing rainfall and thunderstorms. It will blow a mild to moderate wind from the south-southeast. Maximum air temperatures: 22°C-25°C. The sea water temperature is about 16°C-20°C.
