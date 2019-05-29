Bodyguard Shooted on the Plane of Czechia's Prime Minister, no one was Injuries

Bulgaria: Bodyguard Shooted on the Plane of Czechia's Prime Minister, no one was Injuries

Bodyguard accidentally fired his gun on a government aircraft with which the billionaire and Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis traveled. The incident did not case any harm, police said on Wednesday.

"We can confirm an accidental shot at checking weapons on a government plane," said Czech National Police spokeswoman Lenka Sikorova yesterday.

The incident has occurred in a separate area. No one else was in danger.

Babis's spokeswoman Yana Adamkova told AFP that "something like that has happened," but she refused to give more details.

The Czech media reported that the bodyguard was trying to empty his gun a bit after Babis went to Brussels and the plane was preparing to take off.

Carrying a total of 22 passengers, the flight started about an hour later, the Aktualne.cz news site said, adding that the bullet got into a wheelchair.


Babis is currently faced with charges of EU subsidies fraud.

In 1994, the bodyguard of the then Czech Defense Minister, Antonio Baudis, accidentally shot his pistol on a flight to Sweden and hit a fuel tank. No one was injured.

