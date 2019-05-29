High-tech Companies Can Receive BGN 1.5 to 7 Million

Business | May 29, 2019, Wednesday // 23:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: High-tech Companies Can Receive BGN 1.5 to 7 Million

High-tech companies can get between BGN 1.5 and 7 million thanks to a contract signed between the Fund of funds manager and the Venture Capital Fund.

The goal is to help companies with a pronounced risk profile who need substantial funding to consolidate and grow. The total funding budget is BGN 67 million, of which over 47 million are public funds. The sectors in which investments are planned are in the production of goods using new technologies, software, hardware, e-commerce, as well as products not yet present on the domestic market.

The fund manager is expected to begin work in the summer market. Currently, the Fund of Funds manages the funds of BGN 1.2 billion under four operational programs and financially supports business and public institutions with the management of financial instruments.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria