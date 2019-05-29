High-tech Companies Can Receive BGN 1.5 to 7 Million
High-tech companies can get between BGN 1.5 and 7 million thanks to a contract signed between the Fund of funds manager and the Venture Capital Fund.
The goal is to help companies with a pronounced risk profile who need substantial funding to consolidate and grow. The total funding budget is BGN 67 million, of which over 47 million are public funds. The sectors in which investments are planned are in the production of goods using new technologies, software, hardware, e-commerce, as well as products not yet present on the domestic market.
The fund manager is expected to begin work in the summer market. Currently, the Fund of Funds manages the funds of BGN 1.2 billion under four operational programs and financially supports business and public institutions with the management of financial instruments.
