One of Bulgaria's most Prominent Pilots Died in an Agricultural Flight Trip

One of Bulgaria's most famous gliders and pilots Rumen Ivanov died in a fertilizer farm for agricultural crops in a massif near the misty village of Julievo. According to unofficial information, the engine of the moto-delta planer has was the problem, said to Darik Pirjo Kyurkchiiski, who has been dealing with light aviation since 2005 and has known the deceased.

Agrochemical flights are risky because they are carried out at low altitudes, Kyurkchiyski added.



Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against an unknown perpetrator for the fact that he has violated the traffic rules and the carelessness caused the death in the management of an aircraft - the moto-hang glider, announced the Stara Zagora Regional Prosecutor's Office.



The Transport Ministry said its specialized unit would not investigate the incident, as the aircraft is not in the civil aviation registry.



Just two days ago, two died flying in ultra-light airplane near Ihtiman. In less than a year, this is the seventh air accident.

The Regional Prosecutor's Office - Stara Zagora today announced that Rumen Ivanov has been operating a farm for agricultural crops. According to unofficial information from local sources, the engine of the moto-delta planer had issues, said Petyo Kyurkchiiski, who has been dealing with light aviation since 2005.



"Walking to the landing, he passes between two props at about 3 meters high, his rear landing gear stuck in the crown of a tree. He did not managed to fly through by about 30 cm. The speed he had was between 60 and 80 km / h. - for this type of aircraft this is the speed range. There was a blow to the ground from these 3 meters, "explained Petyo Kyurkchiyski on the incident near the misty village of Julievo.



In his words, agro-chemical flights are risky.

"The more common practice is to spray crops. Let's say wheat, corn, potatoes. Low plantations, herbaceous where, if an engine failure occurs, the delta plane can safely land. The type of work itself requires flying at a slight height. 10-15 meters above the ground. Just flying at low altitude is generally a risky activity. There the pilot assesses how much he risks, under what conditions to do the task and what crops to fly. Unfortunately, as far as I understand, Roumen has flown over a orchard of trees. "



In addition to one of the most experienced pilots in Bulgaria, Roumen Ivanov has also been a manufacturer of German-certified high-altitude gliders that are sold worldwide, Kiurkchiyski said:



"He was producing these aircraft from - to -. The wings were produced, the construction, the trolley. Only engines are, as far as I know, an Austrian company. "



According to Petyo Kyurkchiyski, Roumen Ivanov was one of the pilots for safe flying, but the frequent incidents with light aircraft are also related to the disruption of the club environment.



"Since the destruction of this club environment, which was somehow was structured under military norms, has been ruled out. The training process was very strict. Some basic mistakes were made and fatal accidents occur. "



Petyo Kyurkchiiski wants to make a film for safe flying and to create a non-profit safe-flying association to organize theoretical and practical workshops with guest speakers from Bulgaria and abroad for all classes in light aviation.