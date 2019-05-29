The Bulgarian Cabinet Offers a Simplified Procedure for Issuing Personal Documents Abroad

Bulgarians abroad will be able to receive an issued ID or passport by courier or mail, thus saving themselves from being sent to the consular office to obtain the relevant document. This includes amendments to the Bulgarian Government's Personal Documents Act.

The amendment will facilitate Bulgarian citizens abroad, especially those who live far away from the diplomatic and consular representations of Bulgaria. Use of courier or postal service will be paid in advance. The bill introduces a requirement for the personal appearance of the person when submitting the application for the issue of the document to the respective representation.

Another change provides for the possibility of online submission of applications for the replacement of Bulgarian personal documents and the receipt of the completed document will only be done personally once the identity of the recipient has been established after the return of the old document. Deadlines for issuing personal documents for an application submitted abroad will be 45 days for a regular service and 30 days for a fast service. The amendments introduce a period of validity of passports of 10 years and the Ministry of the Interior should ensure the technological and organizational conditions for the issue of passports with the new validity at the latest from the beginning of the year 2021.