Chemotherapy Procedures are Being Stopped in Bulgaria because of Healthcare Limits, Claim Victims

Hospitals stop chemotherapy treatments because of healthcare limits.



The entire department of oncology at Serdika Hospital on Monday did not carry out infusions, Darik was informed by relatives of the cancer patients. It is unclear when the chemotherapy procedures will be resumed, as the limits of the hospital have been set "from today to tomorrow".



The husband of Daniela Arnaudova is 40 years old and has pancreatic cancer. At the beginning of the week, however, it turns out that another course of chemotherapy can not be done because the hospital has imposed limits. The family now does not know what to do, Arnaudova told Darik.



"All the patients who fall into the ward are just left without knowing when people will be able to do the planned infusions. Every person is planning treatment. In our case for 14 days. He has already missed an infusion. When will it be granted, I have no idea ... Doctors are not to blame. The problem is obviously in the Health Fund, "she said.



According to Annie Boneva of the Center for the Protection of Rights in Healthcare, this is because of the limits imposed by the health authorities. A ban can not generate other behavior, Boneva commented:



"When there are limits, ie. limitations, there is no way to perform regular activities that can not be deferred by a businessman over time. Patients can not get sick on a schedule, but their therapies are scheduled. And when even the schedule can not be fulfilled, then what are we talking about? "



The management of the hospital was not open to comment, the Health Fund's opinion is expected.