BSMEPA Participates Actively in the Interviews of the Candidates for a Global Entrepreneurship Growth Program

The interviews with entrepreneurs from all spheres of the economy that are applying for the Dare to Scale Growth mentoring program of the global entrepreneurial organization Endeavor have begun. BSMEPA is a partner of the initiative. The first interview today (20.05.2019, Monday) was conducted by Dr. Boyko Takov, Executive Director of BSMEPA, Mrs. Irina Encheva, Manager at Endeavor Bulgaria and Mr. Alexander Lefterov, Executive Director of Tiger Technology.

„After a careful selection, up to 10 entrepreneurial initiatives will be announced, which in 2019, will go through specialized trainings and interactive sessions within the Dare to Scale Growth program, „explained Dr. Takov after the first interview. Entrepreneurs will be able to draw direct experience from mentors in key areas such as organization management, marketing, sales, financial planning, and capital raising.

Other partners of the Dare to Scale Growth program of Endeavor’s global entrepreneurial organization are Postbank and one of the largest Bulgarian software companies Skull Focus.