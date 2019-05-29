BSMEPA and Microfinance Institution „Jobs“, a Group of Bulgarian Development Bank, Agreed on Starting a Cooperation

Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency will help in organizing a series of EaSi loan applications training for the European Investment Fund. The Executive Director of the Agency Dr. Boyko Takov and Mr. Detelin Tsvetanov, Head of Crediting and Leasing at the microfinance institution „Jobs“, a group of the Bulgarian Development Ban agreed on this. The meeting today (20.05.2019, Monday) also revealed that a cooperation agreement will be signed between the bank and EFI by the end of the month to allow the financial institution to credit a total of EUR 5 million in starting and existing businesses.

„We will try to get the information about this initiative to reach as many people as possible with ideas for doing business in Bulgaria,“ Dr. Takov said during the acquaintance. „The focus of EaSi lending is to target young people who are left out of the economy for one reason or another, but with an ambition to realize.“

„For credit up to 50,000 euros, both existing and start-up companies can apply,“ Mr. Tsvetanov assured. Part of the training with which the BFI microfinance institution will assist the candidates is in the preparation of a business plan, marketing, strategy for development and realization of even embryonic ideas. „A huge plus of the loan is that he is unsecured,“ Mr. Tsvetanov said.

Initial intentions were to launch start-up trainings in the last two weeks of June to explain the lending parameters and conditions. The participants in the talks today agreed that this was only the beginning of fruitful cooperation in support of small and medium-sized enterprises.