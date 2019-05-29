L’ОRÉAL Has Launched Nearly 6,400 New Products in 2018 with Improved Environmental or Social Profile

This is just one of many great achievements of the company’s sustainable programme

“Sharing Beauty with All”, applied also in Bulgaria.

April 23, 2019, Sofia – 79% of the products launched in 2018 by cosmetic leader L’Oréal have an improved social or environmental profile. The goal for 2020 is the percentage to reach 100. This was announced during a press event today in Sofia.

In 2018 L’Oréal has introduced over 8,000 new products, while, succeeding to reduce the CO2 emissions of its plants and distribution centres by 77%, compared to 2005. By 2025, all L’Oréal’s manufacturing, administrative and research sites will have achieved carbon neutrality. Meanwhile, all the Group’s plants and distribution centres have already achieved zero waste to landfill.



This means that the waste that was previously sent to landfill is now reused, recycled or recovered.



These are just a few of the impressive results the company has managed to achieve as part of its sustainable programme “Sharing Beauty with All”.



„L’Oréal, is beauty industry leader since 1985. The group generated sales of €26.9 billion in 2018 and sold 7 billion products worldwide. As leader, we realise our reposibily to set an example not only in beauty standards but in sustainability as well. This is why in 2013 we launched our ambitious sustainable programme Sharing Beauty With All and we have already achieved a big progress with it. In particular, we reduced the CO2 emissions of our plants and distribution centres by 77% between 2005 and 2018. At the same time, our production increased by 38%. We are proving in this way, year after year, that it is possible to combine growth with reducing environmental impact and we are aiming to inspire other companies follow our model as well” – commented Ana Panajotovic, Sharing Beauty with All Project Manager at L’Oréal.





Sharing Beauty with All is a complex programme aiming the in-depth transformation of the company towards an increasingly more responsible and sustainable business model. As part of the programme, LOréal has set itself a series of tangible commitments towards 2020. They address all its impacts and engage its whole value chain – from product design to distribution, including the production process and the sourcing of raw materials.



To achieve this, L’Oréal is applying the programme in every country it is present including Bulgaria, where the company is realizing important local sustainable projects.



In 2018 in partnership with dm Bulgaria L’Oréal launched the Caps for Smiles initiative. It aims to educate Bulgarians on the importance of plastic recycling and gather funds in support of local children hospital „Prof. Ivan Mitev“. Special boxes, for collecting plastic caps, have been placed in all 71 dm stores around the country, branded with Garnier, which is one of the most loved L’Oréal’s brands in Bulgaria. So far, over 13 tons of caps have been collected as the initiative is continuing full speed in 2019 as well.

“Caps for Smiles is not just another campaign to collect money for a cause. Our joint goal with L’Oréal is to educate Bulgarians on the importance of recycling, especially of plastic caps as this is the most hard to recycle material which pollutes nature the most. By placing boxes for collecting plastic caps in all of our stores around the country, we want to provide convenient place for everyone to bring their caps” – said Valeriya Gushterova-

Boycheva– Marketing Manager of dm Bulgaria. The other two very important sustainable projects of L’Oréal in Bulgaria are Citizen Day and For Women in Science programme, both launched in 2010. Citizen Day is a global volunteer campaign of L’Oréal, which is

organized annually to stimulate personal commitment of employees towards socially important causes. It is one working day a year when employees can volunteer to support an important local cause. As part of the initiative LOréal's Bulgarian employees have already volunteered for a wide variety of causes including tree planting, cleaning public places, supporting foster care, renovating parks and supporting children deprived of parential care. The 2019 edition of Citizen Day is coming very soon – on May 31.



For Women in Science is the most successful local CSR project of L’Oréal. It a unique programme, created in 1998 in partnership with UNESCO, to recognize and encourage talented women scientists around the world who, through their work contribute to the development and progress of science. So far, 21 Bulgarian female scientists have been awarded with total amount of fellowships exceeding 100 000 euro. The 9th edition of the programme is ongoing as applicants can apply by April 30 with an original scientific idea. Some of the winning applicant’s projects so far include: fighting global warming, developing new data storage format, finding an alternative energy source, prevention of malignant skin neoplasms.



SHARING BEAUTY WITH ALL

Sharing Beauty with All is L‘Oréal ambitious sustainable programme, launched in 2013. The commitments the company has undertaken as part of it are organised into four pillars: innovating sustainably, producing sustainably, living sustainably and sharing growth with employees, suppliers and the communities with which L’Oréal interacts. Every year, L’Oréal measures its progress quantitatively, making its results available to everyone.



1. Innovating sustainably

The goal is 100% of L’Oréal products to have an improved environmental or social profile by 2020. By the end of 2018, already 79% of new or renovated products have an improved environmental or social profile. The Group is promoting sustainable innovation by reducing the environmental footprint of its product formulas by sourcing raw materials in a responsible, sustainable way that respects biodiversity, optimising packaging and committing to zero deforestation.

2. Producing sustainably

The goal is by 2020 L’Oréal to reduce by 60 % compared to 2005:

- the CO2 emissions generated by its plants and distribution centres in absolute terms,

- its water consumption per finished product,

- its waste generation per finished product,

- and to send zero industrial waste to landfill.

The already achieved by end-2018 results include: 77% reduction in CO2 emissions, 48% decrease in water consumption, 37% reduction in waste generated and zero waste to landfill.



3. Living sustainably

By 2020 L’Oréal will be evaluating the environmental and social profile of all its products using an assessment tool and all brands will make this assessment information publically available to allow consumers to make sustainable choices. L’Oréal aims to empower its consumers to make sustainable choices.

4. Developing sustainably

By 2020, L’Oréal will enable more than 100,000 people from underprivileged communities to gain access to employment compared to 2005. By end-2018 63,584 people from underprivileged communities were already assisted to gain employment. Another goal here set to achieve by 2020 is 100% of L’Oréal’s strategic suppliers to participate in its sustainability programme. The Group has developed a two-pronged approach for this purpose: it selects suppliers on the basis of their environmental and social performance, and provides them with training tools.