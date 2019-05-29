Weather in June: Temperatures Between 30 and 35 Degrees are Expected

The lowest temperatures in June in Bulgaria will be between 10 and 15 degrees, and the highest temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology announced.

In June the average monthly temperature is expected to be around and above the norm, which for most of the country is between 20 and 22 degrees, in the Struma River valley - about 23 degrees, for the high fields - between 17 and 19 degrees; for the mountains - between 3 and 12 degrees.

In June, in the western half of the country, the monthly rainfall will be around and above the norm. The average rainfall in the plains is between 50 and 70 liters per square meter, along the Black Sea and the Struma River Valley - between 30 and 50 liters per square meter, and in the mountain areas - from 70 to 130 liters per square meter.

In many places there will be thunderstorms and hailstorms.

More sunny hours will take place before noon and above Eastern Bulgaria, where the rainfall will be in less places. In the first days the temperatures will be slightly below the norm, but the trend is towards a gradual increase.

During the second ten days, temperatures will remain around the normal for the period. Most days it will remain unstable with conditions for rain and thunderstorms. Sunshine hours will be before noon.

In the third ten days of June, temperatures will increase relatively. There will be a gradual stabilization of the atmosphere with less rain and thunderstorms.