Experts: Electricity and Heating Prices Will Continue to Rise



The topic is discussed by the energy expert Vasko Nachev and the chairman of the Bulgarian Energy and Mining Forum Ivan Hinovski.



Electricity, heating and hot water prices will continue to rise. Such a forecast was made by the energy expert Vasko Nachev and the chairman of the Bulgarian Energy and Mining Forum Ivan Hinovski, reported NOVA TV.

The price of carbon emissions per ton jumped tremendously high and it can not help to affect prices. The "green" part, which is increasingly active, is "hungry" for funds. The "greener" is the energy, the higher is the price, Nachev commented.

Emissions are a phenomenon that has occurred in recent years. Previously, photovoltaic power plants received preferential prices and then National Electric Company (NEK) made the first big hole. This deficit is not only overcome but is also rising,said Hinovski.

According to him, there is a great "focus" on the prices of heating and electricity as a measure for the well-being of the Bulgarians.

The truth is that we pay the lowest price across Europe, Hinovski said.

According to Hinovski, the Bulgarian Energy Holding and the National Electric Company (NEK) have to be restructured.

BEH has to make a trading company and integrate interests so that all companies can be protected and have a market,said the expert