Experts: Electricity and Heating Prices Will Continue to Rise

Business | May 29, 2019, Wednesday // 21:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Experts: Electricity and Heating Prices Will Continue to Rise pixabay.com


The topic is discussed by the energy expert Vasko Nachev and the chairman of the Bulgarian Energy and Mining Forum Ivan Hinovski.


Electricity, heating and hot water prices will continue to rise. Such a forecast was made by the energy expert Vasko Nachev and the chairman of the Bulgarian Energy and Mining Forum Ivan Hinovski, reported NOVA TV. 

The price of carbon emissions per ton jumped tremendously high and it can not help to affect prices. The "green" part, which is increasingly active, is "hungry" for funds.  The "greener" is the energy, the higher is the price, Nachev commented.

Emissions are a phenomenon that has occurred in recent years. Previously, photovoltaic power plants received preferential prices and then National Electric Company (NEK) made the first big hole. This deficit is not only overcome but is also rising,said Hinovski.

According to him, there is a great "focus" on the prices of heating and electricity as a measure for the well-being of the Bulgarians.

The truth is that we pay the lowest price across Europe, Hinovski said.

According to Hinovski, the Bulgarian Energy Holding and the National Electric Company (NEK) have to be restructured.

BEH has to make a trading company and integrate interests so that all companies can be protected and have a market,said the expert

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: experts, heating, hot water, electricity, prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria