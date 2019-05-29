The Share of Visits of ЕU Citizens Was 55.4% of the Total Number of Foreigners’ Visits to Bulgaria in April

The share of visits of ЕU citizens was 55.4% of the total number of foreigners’ visits to Bulgaria in April 2019 or by 2.9% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year, reported the National Statistical Institute.

An increase was registered in the visits of citizens from Germany - by 24.6%, Greece - by 9.2%, Romania - by 6.0%, the United Kingdom - by 6.0%, and etc. At the same time decreased the visits from France - by 17.0%, Austria - by 15.1%, Italy - by 14.7%, Poland - by 7.3%, and etc.

The visits of foreigners in the group ‘Other European countries’1 increased by 7.1%, as the highest increase was observed in the visits of citizens of Serbia - by 15.6%. In April 2019, the predominant share of the visits with other purposes was 40.4%, followed by trips with holiday and recreation purpose - 39.0%, and with professional purpose - 20.6%.

In April 2019 the most visits to Bulgaria were from: Romania - 173.3 thousand, Turkey - 107.1 thousand, Greece - 91.4 thousand, Serbia - 56.6 thousand, Republic of North Macedonia - 49.1 thousand, Germany - 30.6 thousand, Ukraine - 21.2 thousand, the United Kingdom - 18.2 thousand, Poland - 13.3 thousand, Italy - 12.7 thousand.

 

