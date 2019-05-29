In April 2019, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 620.8 thousand or by 2.4% above the registered in April 2018, according to data of the National Statistical Institute.

In comparison with the same month of the previous year, an increase was observed in the total number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Spain - by 15.8%, France - by 13.5%, Greece - by 7.8%, Austria - by 5.6%, Germany - by 5.4%, Turkey - by 3.6%, Serbia - by 1.0%, Italy - by 0.9%, and etc. At the same time decreased the trips to: Republic of North Macedonia - by 5.4%, the United Kingdom - by 4.2%, the Netherlands - by 2.9%, Poland - by 2.2%, and etc.

In comparison with April 2018, an increase was registered in the trips with all observed purposes: ‘holiday and recreation’ - by 3.8%, ‘others’ - by 2.9%, and ‘professional’ - by 0.3%. The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in April 2019 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 42.1%, followed by those with professional purpose - 29.5%, and with holiday and recreation purpose - 28.4%.

In April 2019 most trips of Bulgarian citizens were made to: Turkey - 145.6 thousand, Greece - 124.4 thousand, Serbia - 55.4 thousand, Romania - 41.7 thousand, Germany - 38.7 thousand, Republic of North Macedonia - 37.3 thousand, Italy - 28.8 thousand, Austria - 19.8 thousand, Spain - 17.9 thousand, the United Kingdom - 14.1 thousand

In April 2019, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 731.5 thousand or by 4.2% more in comparison with April 2018 (Figure 4). An increase was registered in the trips with all observed purposes: ‘others’ (including as guest and passing transit) - by 4.9%, ‘professional’ - by 4.6%, and ‘holiday and recreation’ - by 3.3%. Transit passes through the country were 23.7% (173.0 thousand) of all visits of foreigners to Bulgaria.