In April 2019, the Number of the Trips of Bulgarian Residents Abroad was 620.8 Thousand

Business » TOURISM | May 29, 2019, Wednesday // 21:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: In April 2019, the Number of the Trips of Bulgarian Residents Abroad was 620.8 Thousand

In April 2019, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 620.8 thousand or by 2.4% above the registered in April 2018, according to data of the National Statistical Institute.

In comparison with the same month of the previous year, an increase was observed in the total number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Spain - by 15.8%, France - by 13.5%, Greece - by 7.8%, Austria - by 5.6%, Germany - by 5.4%, Turkey - by 3.6%, Serbia - by 1.0%, Italy - by 0.9%, and etc. At the same time decreased the trips to: Republic of North Macedonia - by 5.4%, the United Kingdom - by 4.2%, the Netherlands - by 2.9%, Poland - by 2.2%, and etc.

In comparison with April 2018, an increase was registered in the trips with all observed purposes: ‘holiday and recreation’ - by 3.8%, ‘others’ - by 2.9%, and ‘professional’ - by 0.3%. The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in April 2019 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 42.1%, followed by those with professional purpose - 29.5%, and with holiday and recreation purpose - 28.4%.

In April 2019 most trips of Bulgarian citizens were made to: Turkey - 145.6 thousand, Greece - 124.4 thousand, Serbia - 55.4 thousand, Romania - 41.7 thousand, Germany - 38.7 thousand, Republic of North Macedonia - 37.3 thousand, Italy - 28.8 thousand, Austria - 19.8 thousand, Spain - 17.9 thousand, the United Kingdom - 14.1 thousand

In April 2019, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 731.5 thousand or by 4.2% more in comparison with April 2018 (Figure 4). An increase was registered in the trips with all observed purposes: ‘others’ (including as guest and passing transit) - by 4.9%, ‘professional’ - by 4.6%, and ‘holiday and recreation’ - by 3.3%. Transit passes through the country were 23.7% (173.0 thousand) of all visits of foreigners to Bulgaria.

 

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Statistical Institute, trips, travel, abroad, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria