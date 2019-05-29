350 Participants From 10 Countries Arrive For Architectural SHARE Forum2019 in Sofia

The International Architectural Forum SHARE Sofia 2019 will begin tomorrow, May 30, 2019, at the National Palace of Culture (NDK) - Congress Center Sofia.

The event will bring together 350 participants from Bulgaria, USA, Turkey, Denmark, Poland, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Greece, Montenegro and Serbia.

The third edition of SHARE Sofia includes a variety of presentations of international lecturers and conferences with architects from around the world.

"With each successive SHARE Forum, our primary goal is to create communication among people through architecture; we share concepts and initiatives in Central and Eastern Europe that make people feel the architecture closer to themselves. We have built a community that values ​​local architecture and promotes its representatives; introduces movement in the middle through internationally renowned architects and challenges new ideas through open discussions. This edition of SHARE Sofia 2019 will consist of 3 main sections: Large Scale Projects, Facades + Architecture, and Special Guest lecture.We want to present the architectural community with a new perspective, so we have invited professionals from different spheres of architecture. We also expect to hear about the state of architecture in Bulgaria by Bulgarian architects, as well as their vision for the future'', Florin Mindirigiu, founder and director of SHARE commented.

The SHARE Sofia Architectural Forum this year will present 2 of the most important projects to be realized in Bulgaria - the new Garanti Coza complex in Sofia presented by A & A Architects and Park Kamenitsa in Plovdiv presented by Stephen George International with an area of ​​410,000 m3.

SHARE is a professional event for architects and engineers, permanently organized since 2008. With more than 3,500 participants and 300 lecturers in the European Program for 2018, the SHARE conferences are dedicated to the architect and engineer communities reaching this year in 10 countries in central and south-eastern Europe.