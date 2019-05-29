Iraq Returns Children to Jihadists in Their Home Countries

Iraq Returns Children to Jihadists in Their Home Countries

Iraq returned to Turkey 188 Turkish children accused of membership in the Islamic State.

Last month, Iraqi authorities returned another 84 children to Tajikistan after their parents were charged with the same charges.

Dozens of minors were returned to Russia from Germany and France after their mothers were detained by the Iranian authorities for their involvement in jihadist organizations, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

