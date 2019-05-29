Sofia Municipal Council Will Support 4 Temples in Sofia

At the meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council a report will be adopted on the Operational Work Program of the Council for the year 2018, as well as the new program for the work of the municipal councilors in 2019.

On the agenda of the municipal councilors is also a proposal by the mayor Yordanka Fandakova for funding to complete the construction or maintenance of churches.

The funds will be aided by the temple-rotunda "St. St. George the Victorious "in the Sredets district, the Assumption Church in the Kurilo district, the ''Holy Annunciation" temple in the Druzhba 2 neighborhood, the Armenian Orthodox Church of the Holy Virgin in Krasno Selo district, and the local parliament will discuss and a proposal for the adoption of the Cultural Heritage Program of the Sofia Municipality to support the owners of immovable cultural heritage so that they can carry out the necessary conservation and restoration activities.