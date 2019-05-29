More than 100 Exhibitors and 1000 Wines Gather at the Balkan Festival in Front of the National Palace of Culture

More than 1000 wines per 100 exhibitors gather in this year's eighth edition of the Balkan International Wine Competition and Festival in front of the National Palace of Culture.

The exhibition is on June 5 th and in the traditional contest part will be chosen the elixirs produced on the Balkans, the BCCI organizers announced.

A new format will be the festival this year and will be held outdoors. Details about the participants, the winemaking in the country and the composition of the competition jury will be announced on June 3 at a press conference.

It will be on June 3, Monday at 11:00 am in Hall A of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at 9 ''Iskar'' Str.

Participation will be held by Galina Niforou, Director of the Balkan International Wine Competition and Festival, Krassimir Koev, Executive Director of the Executive Agency for Vine and Wine, and Nikolay Kolev, Director of Sofia Restaurant Week.

At the International Festival, wine producers and traders are expected to present their country's best elixirs.