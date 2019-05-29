The Boeing 737 MAX Remains on the Ground for at least Another 3 Months

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects it could take until August before the Boeing 737 MAX returns to service, the airline group’s head said on Wednesday, adding that the final say on the timing rested with regulators, BNR reported, quoting Reuters.

737 MAX was grounded all over the world in March after a catastrophe in Ethiopia that caused the death of all 157 people on board. This was the second fatal accident with this model within five months.

“We do not expect something before 10 to 12 weeks in re-entry into service,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac told reporters in Seoul. “But it is not our hands. That is in the hands of regulators.”

The association plans to hold a meeting with airlines, regulators and Boeing within a month or two to discuss what is needed for the model’s return.