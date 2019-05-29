PM Borisov Ordered an Urgent Inspection of the Motorway Crash Barriers

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 29, 2019, Wednesday // 14:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Borisov Ordered an Urgent Inspection of the Motorway Crash Barriers

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov ordered the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova and Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov to undertake an urgent inspection of the motorway crash barriers.

"Where they are stolen, they must be recovered immediately, where they are broken, they must be fixed.“ said Prime Minister Borisov at today's government meeting.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov was determined that the authorities should respond as quickly as possible to a signal of torn or missing barriers.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: inspection, crash barriers, urgent
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria