PM Borisov Ordered an Urgent Inspection of the Motorway Crash Barriers
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov ordered the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova and Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov to undertake an urgent inspection of the motorway crash barriers.
"Where they are stolen, they must be recovered immediately, where they are broken, they must be fixed.“ said Prime Minister Borisov at today's government meeting.
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov was determined that the authorities should respond as quickly as possible to a signal of torn or missing barriers.
