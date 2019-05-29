A Bomb Threat Evacuates the Court of Justice in Plovdiv
Society | May 29, 2019, Wednesday // 14:37| Views: | Comments: 0
This morning, an anonymous blast signal closed the Plovdiv Court of Justice for about an hour. The signal is telephoned 112 at around 7.45 hours. The area has been cleansed and secured and a thorough check has been undertaken, BNT reported.
The workers who were in the Court of Justice were evacuated. The explosive device was not detected during the inspection. The work is resumed and all court hearings are already on schedule.
