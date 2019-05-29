Dimitar Berbatov Claims He Can Become Manchester United’s Technical Director

Bulgaria’s record goal-scorer, Dimitar Berbatov, is fondly remembered by Manchester United fans. He scored 56 times for the club across four seasons, including 20 league goals in a Golden Boot-winning season when United secured the Premier League title in 2011.

However, while players are often most remembered for what they helped a club win, Berbatov is remembered because of the way he played. The classy forward was always capable of something special, his famous languid style sometimes hiding the fact he could excite the crowd with a single touch or execution of technical mastery.

A couple of weeks ago, Berbatov claimed he could be the man to fulfil the role as Manchester United technical director. It’s a positioned that has not existed before at the club, but it seems it is needed as things have gone wayward both on and off the pitch in recent times.

Berbatov has studied sports management

Berbatov said: “After Rio Ferdinand last week, Darren Fletcher is the latest name linked with the Director of Football role but why not Dimitar Berbatov? I have the degree in Sports Management (as well as coaching badges) for starters.”

How bad have things become at Manchester United? Relatively speaking, very bad. In Berbatov’s time at the club, United never finished lower than second. Currently, they are priced as big as 25/1 to win the Premier League next season with William Hill. If you compare those odds to their rivals – Man City 8/13, Liverpool 5/2, Spurs 14/1 – you can see how far United’s star has fallen.

When Berbatov was at United, they were often installed as favourites for the subsequent season, even if they finished second the previous one. Today, they are odds against (11/10, Betfair) to even finish in the Top 4 next season.





United’s decline is evident to observers

So, how could a man like Berbatov heal the ailing giant that is Manchester United? Well, the club are looking for someone to bridge the gap between the football and the business. The criticism of the club levelled at the club is that there is a disconnect between those areas. Effectively, they are looking someone who can make decisions that are good from a footballing and business perspective, not just one or another.

Despite being admired by Manchester United fans, it is, to be frank, not clear that Berbatov is the man for such a job. Yes, he clearly has a unique football brain – and anyone who has met him would claim he has the intelligence for such a role – but this is about being the point man in a multi-billion-dollar business. Has he the experience for that? Perhaps not.

In fairness to Berbatov, United are crying out for someone who understands football (e.g., a former player) and someone who understands the particular history of Manchester United. As he said himself, “This is an important position, you are the link between the manager and the team and directors. United have to find someone who can do this the right way.”

Should Berbatov be given the role, it would certainly be something of a wild card choice. Yet, if the Bulgarian could channel some of that enigmatic magic he once showed on the pitch, United might be better off for it.