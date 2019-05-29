Northern Macedonia and Albania Are Expecting to Receive Their Reports From the EC Today

Northern Macedonia expects to receive a green light from the European Commission on the date of launching negotiations with the EU, reported NOVA TV.



European Commissioner for Enlargement Johannes Hahn and European Commission Vice-President Federica Mogherini will present the latest EU enlargement strategies to the European Parliament and the European Commission. The Republic of Northern Macedonia expects to receive a green light from the Commission on the date of the start of negotiations with the EU. This date must then be approved by the EU Member States. Reports will also be published for all other countries in the region.

The final version of these key documents was finalized by late last night in the European Commission buildings, but Northern Macedonia is expected to receive positive assessments of the progress of reforms in most areas, including critical reforms that must pave the way for negotiations Membership: the judiciary, the public administration, the intelligence services and the fight against corruption.

Besides northern Macedonia, Albania also expects to get a green light for negotiations and a positive EC report today, but until the last moment it remains unclear whether the two countries will remain with the same rating from the European Commission given the political instability in a country in recent months.

However, the EU Member States' decision on the date of the negotiations remains the main one, a decision expected at the earliest in June, but which can be postponed to July or September.

Countries like France continue to oppose the start of negotiations with northern Macedonia and Albania in June.

The decisions of the Member States will in any case be guided by the conclusions of the European Commission reports published today and it will be important to note in this regard whether and what differences will be found in the formulation for Macedonia and Albania.

The reports will be presented to the MEPs at 11.30 today in Brussels and then before the European Commission, the press service said.