The Council of Ministers Allocates BGN 15 million For the Subway
The Prime Minister asked for an immediate start to work on the construction of the Sofia Ring Road, reported NOVA TV.
The Council of Ministers allocates BGN 15 million for the supply and modernization of trains for the Metropolitan Metro. This became clear at a regular session of the Cabinet on Wednesday.
New subway line to be launched by the end of the year.
Except for the subway, money was also allocated for repair works in Gabrovo. To this end, local authorities will receive another BGN 4 million. With an extra BGN 500 000, the repairs of the cathedral in Varna will be completed.
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has called for an immediate start to work on the construction of the Sofia Ring Road, in the section of Mladost quarter to the Trakia highway.
