Few More Days Before the British Superstar Sting's Concert in Sofia

British superstar Sting arrives in Sofia this week to give the Bulgarian audience an incredible concert in Arena Armeec! The My Songs Tour started a few days ago and Bulgaria is one of the first countries to be part of the musician's tour.

On May 24, the same name album, My Songs, was released, including some of Sting's biggest hits, marking his career, in a new reading and arrangement. The album is available in standard and deluxe versions at the online MusicMall.bg store.

Sting arrives in Bulgaria with a big team and his personal chef, according to Sofia Music Enterprise (SME).

The concert will be really special and impressive.

The musician himself describes the tour as "his life in songs."