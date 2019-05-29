Latvia Elects a New President Today

The Latvian Parliament elects today a new president.

Candidates for the post are three.

The President of Latvia has limited powers. He represents the country on the international scene and is the supreme commander.



His term of office is four years. Candidates for the post must be Latvian citizens over 40 years of age. The president is elected by an absolute majority of the deputies.

In recent years, a debate has been held in Latvia to change the way the president is elected, but parliament rejects the introduction of direct elections to the head of state.