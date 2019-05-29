A Virus-Infected Laptop Was Sold For $ 1.3 million

For Chinese artist Guo Dong, the simple black Samsung laptop, loaded with six powerful viruses, symbolizes one of the most terrible modern threats in the world.

The laptop owner, "Painful in Chaos," shocked the artistic world by selling the $ 1.3 million dollar online auction machine in New York yesterday.

There is nothing special about the 2008 10-inch Netbook that works with outdated Windows XP, except that it contains the deadliest viruses ever created.

In his memory are: "I Love You" from 2000, "Sobig" from 2003, MyDoom (2004), DarkTequila (2013), BlackEnergy (2015), and the most famous of all - WannaCry.

The laptop is a powerful symbol of a threat that can affect the whole world. The six Trojan horses, worms, and malware loaded on it have caused at least $ 95 billion in damages worldwide.