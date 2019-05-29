Britain Keeps the Fees and Funding of Bulgarian Students For 2020 -2021

Britain keeps the fees and state funding levels for UK universities for EU students and for the 2020-2021 academic year. This was made clear by an official announcement by British Minister of Higher Education Chris Skidmore yesterday. The news was confirmed by all British universities, partners of the Global Education project in Bulgaria, the media reported in the project.

,,The information is of great importance for the Bulgarian students who choose universities abroad for the next academic year'', said Svetlan Danev, World Education Coordinator " in Bulgaria.



This means that for the next school year, Bulgarians as EU representatives will be able to use state funding at the full amount of the training fee and the fees themselves will be maintained at an average of £ 9250 per year as they are at the moment.

According to Minister Skidmore, over 37,000 EU students have applied for English for 2019-2020 academic year, which is 1.9% higher than the previous year.

The UK International Education Strategy provides support for foreign students in order to maintain a world-class education in the United Kingdom.

The British Government also recognizes the need to ensure student security in the sector.