20 Swimming Pools in the Capital Are Closed by the Regional Health Inspectorate

20 swimming pools on the territory of the capital are closed by the Regional Health Inspectorate for a year and a half.

A total of 178 pools located in Sofia are registered in the public register this year. They are already subject to an inspection by the health inspection.

Closed pools temporarily this year are two, and the reason for this is a sanitary disorder. They have found elevated levels of disinfectants in the water.

For the same reason, 2018 were closed 18, and as soon as hygiene was restored, they were opened again. Higher values ​​of disinfectants can not cause serious human health problems, but can lead to redness of the skin and eyes.

Only five months from the beginning of the year, RHI inspectors carried out more than 210 inspections, with nine prescriptions for improving the overall hygiene of the facilities.

In June, outdoor pools are expected to be released for the summer season. The Health Inspectorate called on residents of Sofia to report violations in some of the pools on the phone or on the site of the inspection.