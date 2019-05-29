The State Agriculture Fund Paid an Additional BGN 3 million to Farmers in the Fruit and Vegetables Schemes For Campania 2018

The State Agriculture Fund paid an additional BGN 3 million (BGN 2,912,012) for fruit and vegetables for Campaign 2018, reported Econ.bg

The financial support is distributed in five directions among fruit growers and gardeners who grow their production under biological way.

The largest amount of funds, amounting to BGN 1 211 943, was paid under the Scheme for Tied Support for Fruits (basic). Under the Tied Support Scheme for fruits - plums and table grapes, BGN 371 590 has been transferred. Under the Scheme for Tied Support for vegetables 96 789 BGN have been authorized. Under the Scheme for Tied Support for Vegetables, the farmers have received 861 948 and under the Scheme for tied support for vegetables - greenhouse production - BGN 369 740.

The payment was made after additional inspections of the farmers who have a certificate of organic production or have declared areas in transition to organic farming. The fruit growers and the gardeners who received the subsidies have proved with documents that they have produced and realized at least 50% of the minimum yields set out in Annex 5 of ORDINANCE № 3 of 17.02.2015.

The support schemes for fruit and vegetables provide higher support for the first 30 hectares (according to Annex 5 of Ordinance 3 of 17.02.2015). The rates are set by orders of the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.