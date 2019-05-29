Producers Market and Culinary Demonstrations on the International Children's Day

Funny, educational and very tasty - such will be the Children's Day for kids and their parents if they visit the specially organised organic products market. It will take place on June 1st in the Zaimov Park, next to the Sofia Theater. Over 40 organic producers will offer a variety of natural products grown in Bulgaria which were supported under the Rural Development Program (2014-2020). There will be honey, fresh fruit and vegetables, fruit vinegars, fruit milks and kefir, wines and many others.

At 11:00, Uti Bachvarov's will launch his unique culinary show program and will demonstrate the benefits of native bioproducts. International Children's Day the feast will include a special school for children, games and competitions. A fresh spring sandwich and cream soup will be prepared on site, which will then be given to the guests. It will also be a fresh bar, full of vitamin juices. Kids and grown-up will be able to enjoy the qualities of organic farming and learn about its many benefits for healthy and environmentally friendly daily meals. With products from the organic farmers market, everyone will be able to take advantage of the gifts of nature in their most fresh and natural look.

The organic market in Sofia is the first of a series of thematic events which will be held throughout the country. "We start symbolically on Children's Day, because the best gift we can give to children is to show them how to develop healthy eating habits with organic products grown in our country," the organizers say.