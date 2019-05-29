ECB: The New EUR 100 and EUR 200 Banknotes Started Circulating on May 28th

May 29, 2019, Wednesday
The European Central Bank (ECB) is releasing the last two banknotes from the "Europe" series - from 100 and 200 euros.

The banknotes started circulating on May 28th.

The Banknotes have improved security features that will make the counterfeit more difficult. Silver symbols are depicted holographically on their silver strip. They also feature a modern design of the emerald-green number that reflects the denomination. 

“The banknotes use new and innovative security features and are easy to check using the “feel, look and tilt” method.

At the top of the silvery stripe a satellite hologram shows small € symbols that move around the number when the banknote is tilted and become clearer under direct light. The silvery stripe also shows a portrait of Europa, the architectural motif and a large € symbol.”, ECB stated.

While the emerald number is present on all the other notes of the Europa series, this enhanced version also shows € symbols inside the number. 

The height of the banknotes is reduced to match the 50-euro banknote. According to experts, the height will make it easier to work with, and will contribute to their more efficient machining. In addition, they will have a longer life as they will wear out and tear more difficult.

