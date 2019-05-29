Two Bulgarians have been Detained for the Installation of a Skimmer in India

Two Bulgarians have been detained for the installation of a skimmer and a camera at an ATM in the luxury shopping complex Han Market, in the Indian capital Delhi, local media reported. One of them - Tsvetelin Angelov (37) was detained on the spot and the other - Ruslan (42) - in a 5-star hotel, where the two were staying for two weeks, the BNR reported.

Police reported that the detainees were in India in April, February and December. Each time they copied about 200 cards and drew the money out of them after returning home.

$360, a skimmer and two devices to copy the PIN from the cards were seized from the Bulgarians.

"During the interrogation, they confessed that they were visiting India often and were looking for crowded shopping locations to install bank card cloning devices," a police official said.