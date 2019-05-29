Prosecutor's Office in Silistra Investigates Murder of an 8-month-old Baby and Attempted Murder of a 7-year-old Boy

The District Prosecutor's Office in Silistra will lead pre-trial proceedings for eight-month-old baby murder and attempted murder of a 7-year-old boy. On May 25th this year, at about 20:15 PM, was received a signal about a woman and a child who fell in the Danube river in the area of ​​the boat stand behind the Danube Restaurant, the prosecution reported. A random passer-by who walked his dog in Silistra's Danube Park helped to save of the 7-year-old boy, a son of 31-year-old Aysegül M., from the drowning. The man noticed the boy in the water after he heard the cries of children. The 7-year-old boy was underwater and the 56-year-old witness, Valentin M., jumped into the water and pulled him out on the shore.

So far, the bodies of the 31-year-old mother and her eight-month-old daughter have not been found. The saved child was rushed in the hospital immediately after the incident. His life is not in danger. The border authorities of Romania are informed, as the currents of the river can carry the searched bodies on the Romanian coast.

The family lived in Germany, but recently returned to the village of Pobeda, where they came from, to obtain the daughter’s birth certificate. According to the the 31-year-old woman’s husband, on the day of the incident, she wrote to him a few strange text messages.

Investigators have seized a camera record in the accident area where the mother and her two children are seen. As soon as her 7-year-old son is pushed into the Danube River, Aysegül jumped up with her baby.