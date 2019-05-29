Bulgarian Female Artist will Wrap an Emblematic Building in Vienna as Part of an Art Installation

One of the emblematic buildings on the Danube canal in Vienna, known as Ringturm, will become a huge art installation for the 12th consecutive year, the Vienna-based network for international relations said.

A special jury chose the project to be realized by the Bulgarian artist Daniela Kostova, who lives and works in New York. Art installation with an area of ​​4000 sq.m. is called "Dreams for the Future" and is now mounted on the facade. A child in a space suit is depicted on it, and a white pigeon with wings spread on its helmet. The bird, which can be seen on many emblems of cosmonauts, symbolizes the man's dream of flying. The young child discovers and studies the world, and before it goes, it dreams.



On the other side of the building is seen its toy - a flying carousel that shows the planet Earth, viewed from a distance. From this perspective, the future world of our children seems extremely fragile. The installation will be open at the end of June and will remain there by the end of October.

Ringturm is the first high-rise office building in Vienna. It was opened in 1955. It was built on the site of a demolished building and is still perceived by the Viennese as a symbol of the restoration of Vienna after the Second World War.



Daniela Kostova was born in 1974 in Sofia. Since 2003 she has been living and working in the United States. In 1998 she graduated from MA in painting at the National Academy of Arts, Sofia, and in 2005 she graduated in Electronic Arts at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York, USA. Since 1996 there have been many independent appearances and participations in joint exhibitions in Bulgaria and around the world, many of which are representative of our country. She has won awards and scholarships in the field of contemporary art. Between 2000 and 2003 she was director and curator of "Irida" Gallery, Sofia.