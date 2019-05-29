The Sale of E-vignettes in Bulgaria to be Temporarily Suspended

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 29, 2019, Wednesday // 08:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Sale of E-vignettes in Bulgaria to be Temporarily Suspended

Selling of e-vignettes to stop for two hours today.

Due to a planned update, e-vignette sales services will not be available from 17:00 until 19:00.

The Travel Agency advises drivers who are planning a trip to buy an electronic vignette before this period to avoid penalties.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria