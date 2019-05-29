The Sale of E-vignettes in Bulgaria to be Temporarily Suspended
Selling of e-vignettes to stop for two hours today.
Due to a planned update, e-vignette sales services will not be available from 17:00 until 19:00.
The Travel Agency advises drivers who are planning a trip to buy an electronic vignette before this period to avoid penalties.
