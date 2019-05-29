Prices of Heating in Bulgaria is Expected to Rise on Average by 4.5% on July 1, and Electricity - by 3.5%

Two days after the European Parliament elections, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission proposed a 4.5 percent average increase in the price of heating. The biggest increase is in Razgrad and Gabrovo, there is only a reduction for the company in Sliven. Yesterday, a day after the vote, the regulator announced that the experts' bills indicate that the electricity price in July will rise by an average of 3.48 percent.

Toplofikacia Sofia has requested 3,43% higher price of the service.

In Gabrovo, the regulator plans a 12.53 percent increase, although the company has demanded a 108 percent appreciation of the price of heating. In Razgrad, the increase in the price of heating, which is offered by KEVR, is the highest - 17.53 per cent. In Plovdiv, the regulator plans a 7.4 percent increase. In Pleven - just over 6 percent. In Burgas, the price of heating should be 7.4 per cent according to the regulator. In Vratsa and Veliko Tarnovo the price of the heating will rise by over 7 per cent.

In Rousse, experts estimate that the price should be close to 4 per cent. In Varna, the regulator wants a 1.96 percent increase in heating. Less than half percent is the reduction of the price of the service in Sliven.

New heating prices come from July 1st.

The electricity price will increase on average for the country by 3.48 percent as of July 1, according to the KEVR.



The new price will apply to household consumers and to the regulated market business.



The regulator's experts made this calculation after examining the applications of the three electricity distribution companies - CEZ, EVN, Energo-Pro, the KEVR said.



Rising electricity prices will be most noticeable in Southeastern Bulgaria, where an increase of 3.59 percent is expected. CEZ customers will pay 3.46% more, and Energo-Pro - by 3.38%, KEVR said.



Final prices are to be approved by the energy regulator at the end of June.