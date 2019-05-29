Until the End of the Week in Bulgaria: Summer Temperatures and Sun before Noon, Rain and Thunder in the Afternoon

Today, before noon, in Bulgaria it will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, clouds will develop again and in places, mostly in the mountainous regions, rainfall will pass. Will blow a weak west, in East Bulgaria - southwest wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 26 and 31 degrees, according to the NIMH forecast.



The Black Sea will be sunny, after midday there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but will be without precipitation. A gentle southwest wind blows. Maximum temperatures will be between 26 and 28 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 1 - 2 bales. The temperature of sea water is 16 - 20 degrees.



The mountains will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, cloudy and cloudy clouds will develop in more places in the western half of the country.

Thursday and Friday will have more rainfall in the afternoon and before midnight.

Wailing and thunder is also expected over the weekend. The possibility of hailing also stays.

The trend throughout the week is sun and summer temperatures until midday and precipitation in the afternoons.