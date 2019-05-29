Measles Cases in Bulgaria Reach 759
Measles patients reached 759 people, compared to last year it is 40 times more. Two thirds of the infected are in Sofia, announced the chief state health inspector Dr. Angel Kunchev on Tuesday before bTV.
