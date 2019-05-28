Bulgartransgaz Changed the Consortium, Which Will Build "Turkish Stream" Through Bulgaria
Bulgartransgaz changed the consortium, which will build "Turkish Stream" through Bulgaria. The reason - the previous favourite did not submit the required documents in time, and the second one, in the meantime, gave a more favourable offer.
The gas operator received a letter from the second ranked candidate - the German-Italian Consortium "Gas Development and Expansion in Bulgaria", registered in Luxembourg.
Vladimir Malinov - Executive Director of Bulgartransgaz: And they offer us a discount of 31.15% of their proposed price for the implementation of the project in the long term, namely 615 days.
They also offer a discount on the cost of project funding.
The suggested price of the consortium "Gas Development and Expansion - Bulgaria" with the discount is slightly over 1 billion 102 million EUR excluding VAT.
Other terms of the contract, including terms, remain unchanged.
- » Eurostat: Bulgaria Has Exported Around 10 000 Tonnes of Honey in The EU
- » Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Opened in Pazardjik a Plant For Production of Automotive Parts
- » Bulgaria Stands Ready To Manufacture Cars For Volkswagen
- » EU Funds and Infrastructure Push Bulgaria Construction
- » Municipal Authorities Issued Building Permits For Construction of 1 247 Residential Buildings For the First Quarter of 2019
- » The Total Producer Price Index in Industry in March 2019 Up with 0.7%