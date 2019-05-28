Bulgarian Socialist Leader Kornelia Ninova Resigns

Kornelia Ninova has resigned as leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), taking full responsibility for the party’s election results, Focus News Agency reports. Ninova announced her decision today, opening the meeting of the party’s National Council. She said that a congress should be convened to launch a procedure for direct election of party leader.

According to the BSP statute, in the case of early termination of office, the chair’s duties are performed by a deputy chairman appointed by a decision of the National Council.

Kornelia Ninova was elected leader of the BSP on 8 May 2016 with a four-year term of office.