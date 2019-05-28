Today Additional 100,000 Hectares of Arable Land in Stara Zagora and Plovdiv Protected from Hail

A new command post with 22 rocket launch sites will protect about 110,000 ha of arable land in the regions of Stara Zagora and Plovdiv as of today, said the press office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. It is located in the village of Tazha, Stara Zagora region, and will protect 110,000 ha of arable land in the municipalities of Pavel Banya, Karlovo, Kazanlak and Maglizh. Up to now, Hail Suppression Executive Agency has protected nearly 400,000 ha of arable land in the two regions.

The total value of the command post and the launch sites is BGN 1.9 million.

With the opening of the command posts in the town of Haskovo last week and in Tazha today, the number of rocket launch sites in the country has increased by 57. To date, they are 256, with five new ones to be opened in Pleven and Plovdiv and one in Tazha at the old command posts.