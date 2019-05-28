A Train From Plovdiv to Edirne Starts on June 1st

Business » TOURISM | May 28, 2019, Tuesday // 21:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Train From Plovdiv to Edirne Starts on June 1st pixabay.com

On June 1, Saturday, Plovdiv will start a train for the first time on a route from Plovdiv to Edirne. Through this composition "BDZ-Passenger Transport" EOOD will provide its clients a convenient opportunity for a tourist trip to Turkey during the weekend, announced BDZ.

From Plovdiv, the train will depart at 8:40 am  and arrive in Edirne at 12.18 pm. In the opposite direction, the train will leave from Edirne at 17.00 pm and arrive in Plovdiv at 21.15 pm. The composition will travel in two wagons and will be moves during holiday and holiday days.

The ticket Plovdiv-Edirne-Plovdiv is 28.56 BGN with reserved seats.

Passengers from Parvomay, Dimitrovgrad and Svilengrad can travel by train to Edirne against the following ticket price: from Parvomay to Edirne - 10.37 BGN; from Dimitrovgrad to Odrin - BGN 7.82  and from Svilengrad to Odrin - BGN 4.30.

Information about the prices of the children's travel tickets, discount travel and other commercial offers is published on the official website of BDZ HERE

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BDZ, train, Edirne, Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria