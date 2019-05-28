A Train From Plovdiv to Edirne Starts on June 1st

On June 1, Saturday, Plovdiv will start a train for the first time on a route from Plovdiv to Edirne. Through this composition "BDZ-Passenger Transport" EOOD will provide its clients a convenient opportunity for a tourist trip to Turkey during the weekend, announced BDZ.

From Plovdiv, the train will depart at 8:40 am and arrive in Edirne at 12.18 pm. In the opposite direction, the train will leave from Edirne at 17.00 pm and arrive in Plovdiv at 21.15 pm. The composition will travel in two wagons and will be moves during holiday and holiday days.



The ticket Plovdiv-Edirne-Plovdiv is 28.56 BGN with reserved seats.

Passengers from Parvomay, Dimitrovgrad and Svilengrad can travel by train to Edirne against the following ticket price: from Parvomay to Edirne - 10.37 BGN; from Dimitrovgrad to Odrin - BGN 7.82 and from Svilengrad to Odrin - BGN 4.30.

Information about the prices of the children's travel tickets, discount travel and other commercial offers is published on the official website of BDZ HERE.