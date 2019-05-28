Six Foreigners Without Identity Documents Detained During Police Stop on Bulgaria's Trakia Highway

Around 12:30 yesterday, on Trakia Motorway, Sofia traffic police officers pulled over Peugeot Bipper driven by a Turkish citizen, said the Ministry of the Interior press office. In the vehicle, the officers found six foreign nationals, three of whom minors, all without identity papers. Three of the group said they were Afghans, two identified themselves as Iraqis and one as Iranian. The vehicle was seized and its driver detained by police for up to 24 hours. The foreign nationals were later placed in a specialised centre. Pre-trial proceedings for offence under Art. 281, Par 2 of the Criminal Code have been instituted. The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the Ihtiman District Prosecutor's Office.