Heating and Hot Water Prices in Bulgaria will Rise by up to 17% from July 1

Prices of heating and hot water wil go up as of July 1st. The largest increase for the district heating services is in the city of Razgrad and Gabrovo. In Sliven the prices will go down, reports BNT.

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission suggests price rise in heating and hot water almost in the whole country, with an average increase by 4.5%, according to the report of the regulator. The final decision will be taken at the end of June after holding an open meeting and a public discussion.

The largest increase in prices is expected in Razgrad by 17.53% and Gabrovo by 12.53%. The only reduction in heating prices is in the city of Sliven - minus 0.4%. For Sofia, the increase will be 4.3%.

District heating price rise in percentage:

Sofia 4,3

Plovdiv 7,4

Pleven 6.1

Bourgas 7.42

Varna 1,96

Vratsa 7,52

Veliko Tarnovo 7.26

Razgrad 17,53

Ruse 3.86

Pernik 1,77

Sliven -0.4

Gabrovo 12,53

Average 4.5