Level of the Danube River in Bulgaria Area is Increasing, but There is no Risk of Overflowing

Passenger ships of a tourist company in Rousse are forced to remain docked due to the high level of the Danube in the upper section. After the melting of the snow and rainfall across Europe, the level has risen by a metre and a half. According to the Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River in Rousse, regardless of the high waters in the Upper Danube, there will be no flooding in the Bulgarian section, reports BNT.

The level of the Danube in Austria, Germany and Hungary has risen significantly over the past week and is causing problems for cruise ships in particular. The difficulties are due to the height of the masts and the sizes of the vessels.

Hristo Enchev, Director of Hydrology and Hydrometeorology Directorate, Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River, Rousse: In the upper section of the Danube at such high levels there is a very narrow opening at the bridges, the bridges are very low and at high levels the ships have to wait.

While in upper Danube, the cruise companies suffer losses, in the Bulgarian-Romanian section, the increased water levels are good for shipowners.

Hristo Enchev: We expect a slight increase of 60-70 cm, but it all depends on the meteorological forecasts, the rainfall that continues this week in Europe, shipping is very good, we have been waiting for such high levels for 2 years, the problem is when the river levels are low.

On May 28, at Rousse, the Danube is 519 centimetres, which is far lower than the high "cherry waters" typical for this season.