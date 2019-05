There have been no cyber attacks during the Bulgarian elections for EU Parliament and the election security was well organized, Bulgaria’s Interior Minister, Mladen Marionv, said on May 28. He participated in the opening of a roundtable on "Cyber Security Challenges to the Institutions and Business in Bulgaria" at Inter Expo Center in Sofia, reports BNT.

The ministry predicts an increase in cyber attacks, and pointed to the light penalties for this type of crime, provided for by the legistation.