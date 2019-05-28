European Elections in Bulgaria: Results Based on 100% Tally Sheets Processed
Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission on May 28 published data based on 100% of the tally sheets processed by the regional election commissions show that five Bulgarian parties will have seats in the next European Parliament, reports BNT,
Voter turnout in Bulgaria's elections for Members of the European Pareliment held on May 26 was 33,27%.
The results based on 100% of the tally sheets processed are as follows:
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s centre-right party GERB won 31,07%, followed by the opposition, Bulgarian Socialist Party with 24,26%.
The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) is third with 16,55%.
Nationalist IMRO, one of three parties in the alliance that serves as GERB’s junior ruling coalition partner gained 7.36%.
Centre-right Democratic Bulgaria has 6,06% and it manages to get one person in European Parliament.
