European Elections in Bulgaria: Results Based on 100% Tally Sheets Processed

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | May 28, 2019, Tuesday // 20:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: European Elections in Bulgaria: Results Based on 100% Tally Sheets Processed

Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission on May 28 published data based on 100% of the tally sheets processed by the regional election commissions show that five Bulgarian parties will have seats in the next European Parliament, reports BNT, 

Voter turnout in Bulgaria's elections for Members of the European Pareliment held on May 26 was 33,27%.

The results based on 100% of the tally sheets processed are as follows:

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s centre-right party GERB won 31,07%, followed by the opposition, Bulgarian Socialist Party with 24,26%.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) is third with 16,55%.

Nationalist IMRO, one of three parties in the alliance that serves as GERB’s junior ruling coalition partner gained 7.36%.

Centre-right Democratic Bulgaria has 6,06% and it manages to get one person in European Parliament. 

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria