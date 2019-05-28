7000 Years-Old Skeleton Was Found in the Sofia Neighborhood of Slatina
A remarkable find!
A skeleton about which is 7,000 years-old was found in Slatina district in Sofia under the construction of a residential building.
His age is determined by the ceramics around him.
More precise analyzes are still to be made to confirm more precisely how old is exactly this archaeological find.
These are the remains of one of the first settlers in Sofia. They lived in the early Neolithic, were farmers. Right here, on the left bank of the Slatinska River, for generations, they have inhabited the village for 500 years. The remarkable fact of this finding is that no such skeleton of this age has ever been found. The time during which this man lived in preceded with 3,000 years the construction of the Egyptian pyramids and 5,000 years of Christ's birth.
Different household items were also found - a spoon made of bone and ceramic vessels.
